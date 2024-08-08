Sport climbers rely on specially trained volunteers to keep them safe during Olympic competition

LE BOURGET, Paris (AP) — Sport climbing is making its second appearance at the Summer Olympics and is attracting big crowds at the Paris Games, as well as lots of attention for some of its unusual characteristics. It’s an individual sport but climbers are far from alone during competition, having to rely on specially trained volunteers to keep them safe. Volunteers also play an important role in keeping the walls in the right condition for climbers. Route setters play their part in how difficult each climb will be. Athletes compete in three disciplines: speed, lead and boulder.

