Spithill to steer Team Australia’s ‘Flying Roo’ in Dubai while Slingsby is on paternity leave

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former Team USA CEO and skipper Jimmy Spithill will take the wheel of Team Australia’s “Flying Roo” foiling catamaran in SailGP’s Dubai regatta on Dec. 9-10 while countryman Tom Slingsby is on paternity leave. Slingsby’s wife, Helena, is expecting the couple’s first child. Spithill is a two-time America’s Cup champion. He is available to fill in for Slingsby after leaving Team USA prior to its sale to a private American group. Spithill will compete for his native Australia for the first time since 2001.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.