Spithill to steer Team Australia’s ‘Flying Roo’ in Dubai while Slingsby is on paternity leave

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
FILE - Team USA driver Jimmy Spithill speaks during an interview at the Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix, on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Port of the Los Angeles. Star skipper Jimmy Spithill said he plans to start a new Italian team following his departure from the United States SailGP team. Spithill said he couldn't disclose any specifics about the USA team other than a new group is bringing in its own CEO and driver, the roles Spithill has held since taking over the U.S. team in the second season of tech tycoon Larry Ellison's global league. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Damian Dovarganes]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former Team USA CEO and skipper Jimmy Spithill will take the wheel of Team Australia’s “Flying Roo” foiling catamaran in SailGP’s Dubai regatta on Dec. 9-10 while countryman Tom Slingsby is on paternity leave. Slingsby’s wife, Helena, is expecting the couple’s first child. Spithill is a two-time America’s Cup champion. He is available to fill in for Slingsby after leaving Team USA prior to its sale to a private American group. Spithill will compete for his native Australia for the first time since 2001.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.