Spithill skippers Team USA to a SailGP win three weeks after losing a crewman to injury

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jimmy Spithill barely made it into the podium race and then brilliantly skippered Team USA to victory in the Spain Sail Grand Prix Cádiz, three weeks after crewman Hans Henken was seriously injured. Spithill dedicated Team USA’s first victory of SailGP’s fourth season to Henken, the flight controller who was knocked unconscious when the team’s 50-foot catamaran crashed hard off its foils on the first day of the regatta at Taranto, Italy. Henken was hospitalized for two nights with unspecified injuries and is back in the United States recovering. Spithill overcame a pre-start penalty before sailing away to the win.

