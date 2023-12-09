Spithill skippers Aussies into lead in SailGP’s Dubai regatta while new-look Team USA is last

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
FILE - Team USA driver Jimmy Spithill speaks during an interview at the Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix, on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Port of the Los Angeles. Star skipper Jimmy Spithill said he plans to start a new Italian team following his departure from the United States SailGP team. Spithill said he couldn't disclose any specifics about the USA team other than a new group is bringing in its own CEO and driver, the roles Spithill has held since taking over the U.S. team in the second season of tech tycoon Larry Ellison's global league. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Damian Dovarganes]

Fill-in skipper Jimmy Spithill steered Team Australia’s “Flying Roo” foiling catamaran to finishes of third, first and third and into the lead of the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix. The three-time defending SailGP champion Aussies are in position for their first regatta win of the season. Despite not having a victory this season, they came into this regatta with a seven-point lead in the season standings of tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league. Spithill is subbing as helmsman of Team Australia’s “Flying Roo” foiling catamaran while friend and countryman Tom Slingsby is on paternity leave.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.