Spithill skippers Aussies into lead in SailGP’s Dubai regatta while new-look Team USA is last

Fill-in skipper Jimmy Spithill steered Team Australia’s “Flying Roo” foiling catamaran to finishes of third, first and third and into the lead of the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix. The three-time defending SailGP champion Aussies are in position for their first regatta win of the season. Despite not having a victory this season, they came into this regatta with a seven-point lead in the season standings of tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league. Spithill is subbing as helmsman of Team Australia’s “Flying Roo” foiling catamaran while friend and countryman Tom Slingsby is on paternity leave.

