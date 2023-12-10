Spithill retires from SailGP racing after Aussies finish 2nd to Kiwis in Dubai
Jimmy Spithill has announced his retirement from SailGP racing after the Australian catamaran he was helming was edged by New Zealand’s Peter Burling in a photo finish at the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix. Burling poked his 50-foot foiling catamaran across the line just a few feet ahead of the Aussies’ “Flying Roo” after a tense final mark rounding on the Persian Gulf that included Canada’s Phil Robertson drawing a penalty. It was Burling’s first win since the Season 4 opener in Chicago and denied the three-time defending SailGP champion Aussies their first victory.
