Spithill retires from SailGP racing after Aussies finish 2nd to Kiwis in Dubai

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
FILE - Team USA driver Jimmy Spithill speaks during an interview at the Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix, on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Port of the Los Angeles. Star skipper Jimmy Spithill said he plans to start a new Italian team following his departure from the United States SailGP team. Spithill said he couldn't disclose any specifics about the USA team other than a new group is bringing in its own CEO and driver, the roles Spithill has held since taking over the U.S. team in the second season of tech tycoon Larry Ellison's global league. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Damian Dovarganes]

Jimmy Spithill has announced his retirement from SailGP racing after the Australian catamaran he was helming was edged by New Zealand’s Peter Burling in a photo finish at the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix. Burling poked his 50-foot foiling catamaran across the line just a few feet ahead of the Aussies’ “Flying Roo” after a tense final mark rounding on the Persian Gulf that included Canada’s Phil Robertson drawing a penalty. It was Burling’s first win since the Season 4 opener in Chicago and denied the three-time defending SailGP champion Aussies their first victory.

