Spirit, Thorns remain undefeated in NWSL play

The Washington Spirit extended its undefeated streak with a dominant 3-1 win at home against the San Diego Wave in National Women’s Soccer League action. Trinity Rodman had a goal and assist in the match. The Portland Thorns, who also haven’t lost this season, came from behind three times to earn a draw on the road against the North Carolina Courage, with Crystal Dunn scoring twice. After going winless in its first four matches, the Orlando Pride earned back-to-back wins, defeating Racing Louisville 1-0 on a Messiah Bright goal.

