Spirit sign 15-year-old, making her NWSL’s youngest player

The Washington Spirit have signed 15-year-old Chloe Ricketts, making her the youngest player to sign with a National Women’s Soccer League team. Ricketts signed a three-year contract with an option for the fourth year under the league’s new under-19 entry rule. The high school sophomore was 15 years and 283 days old when she signed Thursday, younger than Olivia Moultrie, who was 15 years and 286 days when she signed with the Portland Thorns in June 2021.

