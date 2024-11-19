Spirit owner Kang pledges $30 million to US Soccer for women’s and girl’s programs

CHICAGO (AP) — Washington Spirit owner Michele Kang has pledged $30 million to U.S. Soccer over the next five years for programs aimed at women and girls. U.S. Soccer, a non-profit organization, announced the gift Tuesday. It represents the largest single investment specifically for women’s and girl’s programs in the federation’s history. Kang is also owner of Olympique Lyonnais women in France and England’s London City Lionesses.

