Spirit down Dash 3-1 in NWSL. Marta scores in Pride’s 1-0 win over Royals

The Washington Spirit scored all of their goals in the second half for a 3-1 victory over the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League. Hal Hershfelt, Brittany Ratcliffe and Croix Bethune each scored in the Spirit’s third straight victory. Natalie Jacobs scored just 59 seconds into the match for the Dash. Marta came in as a substitute in the second half and scored in the 68th minute to give the Orlando Pride a 1-0 victory over the expansion Utah Royals in Friday’s late game. It was the first victory for the Pride.

