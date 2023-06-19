Spirit come from 2 goals behind in 3-2 win over Current

Rookie Michelle Cooper scored 22 seconds into the match for the Kansas City Current, but the Washington Spirit came from behind to win 3-2 on the road in the National Women’s Soccer League. Tara McKeown scored the game-winner for the Spirit in the 88th minute. Savannah DeMelo scored her fifth goal of the season for Racing Louisville in a 2-0 win against Gotham. Thembi Kgatlana’s second goal in the home win was her first in a Louisville jersey. The Chicago Red Stars scored two late goals but the Portland Thorns held on for a 3-2 road win.

