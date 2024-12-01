Spinners propel Pakistan to emphatic 57-run win over Zimbabwe in 1st T20

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Pakistan’s spinners have propelled their team to an emphatic 57-run win over Zimbabwe in the first Twenty20 cricket international. Left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem claimed 3 wickets for 20 runs and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed picked up 3-28 as Zimbabwe was bowled out for 108 in 15.3 overs. The hosts lost their last eight wickets for 31 runs. Pakistan, which chose to bat, had posted 165-4 on the back of Tayyab Tahir’s unbeaten 39 off 26 balls and Irfan Khan’s 27 not out off 15 as both batters combined in a 65-run stand to lift the total in the death overs. The second match is on Tuesday before Pakistan ends its tour with the 3rd T20 on Thursday.

