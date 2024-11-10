Spillers, Sallis help Wake Forest hold off Michigan in 1st Deacon-Wolverine Challenge, 72-70

GREENSBORO, N,C, (AP) — Tre’von Spillers dunked off the fast break and Hunter Sallis converted three of four free throws in the final nine seconds to allow Wake Forest to hold off Michigan 72-70 at First Horizon Coliseum. The game was the first meeting between the schools in 24 years to the day and was the first of a two-game, neutral-site series dubbed the Deacon-Wolverine Challenge. Next year the game will be played in Detroit. Wake Forest won the only other meeting in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game Nov. 10, 2000.

