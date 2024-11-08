Spillers has 15 points, 16 rebounds in Wake Forest’s 80-64 win over North Carolina A&T

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tre’Von Spillers had 15 points and 16 rebounds and Wake Forest shook off North Carolina A&T 80-64 on Thursday night. Spillers, an Appalachian State transfer, collected his points on 7-of-14 shooting and his 16 boards tied a career high. Hunter Sallis added 14 points, Efton Reid had 12 points, Cameron Hildreth scored 11 and Parker Friedrichsen 10. Landon Glasper scored 23 points to lead the Aggies. All his field goals came from the arc where he was 7 of 20 but just 7 of 29 overall. Ryan Forrest scored 10 points.

