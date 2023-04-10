Spieth’s impressive 21 birdies at Masters not enough to win

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jordan Spieth made 21 birdies at the Masters, including nine on Sunday, while trying to keep pace with playing partner Phil Mickelson. It wasn’t enough to win, or even best the 52-year-old Mickelson. Spieth finished the Masters tied for fourth place, five shots behind Jon Rahm, who became the fourth player from Spain to win a green jacket. Mickelson also finished with 21 birdies in the tournament, with eight birdies on Sunday, including five in the final seven holes to finish at 8 under, one shot better than Spieth. The ebb and flow of this year’s tournament included Scottie Scheffler unable to defend his title after his putter failed him, Sahith Theegala earning an automatic exemption and Sam Bennett winning low amateur.

