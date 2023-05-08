Spieth withdraws from Byron Nelson with injury to left wrist

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jordan Spieth is out of the AT&T Byron Nelson with a left wrist injury. And he’s not sure how quickly it will heal for the PGA Championship next week. Spieth says he had severe pain in his wrist over the weekend and doctors have confirmed an injury that requires rest and limited movement. Spieth grew up in Dallas and still lives there. He first played the Byron Nelson as a 16-year-old and tied for 16th. The PGA Championship is next week at Oak Hill. It’s the only major keeping Spieth from the career Grand Slam.

