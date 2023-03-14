Spieth, Thomas lead Valspar field as LIV resumes in Arizona

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf go head-to-head for the second time this year, this time in U.S. markets. The PGA Tour offers five of the top 25 players at the Valspar Championship in Florida. The field at Innisbrook includes Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, along with U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. LIV Golf is north of Tucson, Arizona. Henrik Stenson won the WGC-Match Play at The Gallery Golf Club in 2007. The European tour has another co-sanctioned event in South Africa. The PGA Tour Champions is back in action. It plays in Newport Beach, California, for the Hoag Classic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.