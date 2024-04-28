Spicer, Owusu help Toronto rally to beat Orlando City 2-1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyrese Spicer and Prince Owusu scored in the closing minutes to help Toronto FC rally from an early deficit to beat Orlando City 2-1. Owusu headed home an arcing cross played by Federico Bernardeschi to give Toronto (5-4-1) its first lead of the game in the 90th minute. Toronto, which beat the New England Revolution 1-0 last time out, has won back-to-back games following a three-game losing streak. Orlando City’s Duncan McGuire opened the scoring in the 37th minute and Toronto trailed until Spicer made it 1-1 in the 87th.

