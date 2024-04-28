Spicer, Owusu help Toronto rally to beat Orlando City 2-1

By The Associated Press
Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio, rear, celebrates with forward Tyrese Spicer (16) after Spicer's goal against Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyrese Spicer and Prince Owusu scored in the closing minutes to help Toronto FC rally from an early deficit to beat Orlando City 2-1. Owusu headed home an arcing cross played by Federico Bernardeschi to give Toronto (5-4-1) its first lead of the game in the 90th minute. Toronto, which beat the New England Revolution 1-0 last time out, has won back-to-back games following a three-game losing streak. Orlando City’s Duncan McGuire opened the scoring in the 37th minute and Toronto trailed until Spicer made it 1-1 in the 87th.

