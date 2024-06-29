Sphere wows draft picks, GMs and fans on the opening night of the NHL Draft

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Incredible. Amazing. Unreal. That was the consensus Friday about the opening night of the 2024 NHL Draft as the $2.3 billion Sphere wowed draft picks, general managers and fans. The vibrant 18,000-seat building that is made up of a curving 270-degree screen that boasts 16k resolution LED panels wrapping around its orb-like structure, flashed brilliant visuals of the draft picks and team logos throughout the night. The draft marked the first sports-themed event inside the venue since it opened in September.

