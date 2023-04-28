Spezia in deeper trouble after loss to Monza; Lecce wins

MILAN (AP) — Spezia could find itself in the Serie A bottom three at the end of the weekend after losing at home to Monza 2-0. Former Spezia forward Patrick Ciurria scored in the 21st minute and Carlos Augusto sealed the result in stoppage time. Spezia remains a point above 18th-placed Hellas Verona ahead of its visit to fellow struggler Cremonese on Sunday. Lecce has inched five points clear of the relegation zone after beating Udinese 1-0. A Gabriel Strefezza penalty was enough to hand Lecce its second win in 11 matches.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.