Spending a summer vacation at the World Cup could benefit NBA players, coaches

Playing and coaching in the Basketball World Cup this summer seems as though it helped plenty of people get ready for the NBA season. Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves says playing for USA Basketball was a great learning experience that could be a springboard into big things in the NBA year. And for players who won medals like German star Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic, World Cup success could also lead to a bigger role with his NBA team.

