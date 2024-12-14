Spencer’s career day highlights No. 19 Lady Vols’ NCAA-record 30 3s in 139-59 win over NC Central

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Samara Spencer drilled a school-record nine 3-pointers for a career-high 33 points to help No. 19 Tennessee set an NCAA record for 3-pointers and a SEC record for total points in a 139-59 win over North Carolina Central. Spencer was 9 of 13 on 3-pointers and the Lady Vols were 30 of 63. The previous Lady Vols record for 3s by one player was eight (three times). The Tennessee team record was 16, the SEC record was 19 (Arkansas) and the NCAA record was 28 (Western Illinois). The Lady Vols’ SEC record for points was 136 when they set a record for margin of victory in a 136-26 win over Puerto Rico-Mayaguez in 2002. Spencer also had a career-high 10 assists. Shakiria Foster led N.C. Central with 17 points

