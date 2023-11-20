Spencer Turnbull’s option reversed due to foot injury, giving him additional major league service

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Turnbull’s option to the minor leagues by the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 23 was reversed because of a foot injury, giving the pitcher an additional 3 1/2 weeks of major league service. The 31-year-old right-hander became a free agent Friday when the Tigers declined to offer a 2024 contract. He did not pitch for the Tigers this year after May 6, at first going on the injured list with neck discomfort. Turnbull made four appearances for Triple-A Toledo from Aug. 4-22, then was activated from the IL and optioned to the Mud Hens and pitched in two more games.

