Spencer scores 25 points, Newton has a triple-double and top-ranked UConn beats Villanova 78-54

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Cam Spencer tied his season high with 25 points, Tristen Newton recorded his fourth career triple-double and top-ranked UConn bounced back from its first loss since December with a 78-54 win over Villanova. Newton finished with 10 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for the Huskies, who lead the Big East by two games in the loss column with three to play in the regular season. Stephon Castle had 14 points and Donovan Clingan added 13. Eric Dixon scored 20 points and TJ Bamba had 13 for Villanova, with had won three straight and four of its last five games.

