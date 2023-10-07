Spencer Redd’s 99-yard kickoff return, 52-yard reception spark Lindenwood past Tennessee Tech 23-0

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Spencer Redd returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, and hauled in a 52-yard touchdown reception and Lindenwood defeated Tennessee Tech 23-0. The Lions only had 10 first downs and 214 yards, but they held the Golden Eagles to 218 yards and 4-of-17 third down conversions and forced three turnovers. Logan Seibert capped Lindenwood’s first drive with a 49-yard field goal and added a 23-yarder just before halftime to make it 13-0. Backup quarterback Carter Davis connected with Redd for the long touchdown late in the third quarter.

