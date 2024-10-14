Spencer Rattler’s rough second half dampens an otherwise promising first start for the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — There were moments when rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler had a rollicking Superdome crowd believing he could guide the New Orleans Saints back from a 17-point deficit. Rattler made his NFL debut in place of the injured Derek Carr on Sunday. He threw two interceptions and was sacked five times in the second half as an early Saints lead turned into a 51-27 loss to Tampa Bay. Saints coach Dennis Allen called Rattler’s performance encouraging at times and says he’ll start the rookie again Thursday night against Denver. Rattler says he was happy with offense’s performance in the first half and their effort for much of the game. But he says he also has to learn from his mistakes.

