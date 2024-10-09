Spencer Rattler set to start at QB for the Saints against the Buccaneers

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler is scheduled to take his first regular-season NFL snaps on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Saints coach Dennis Allen selected Rattler as the starter after confirming that usual starter Derek Carr will miss at least one game because of a left oblique injury.

