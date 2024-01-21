Spencer Jones hits 8 3s, scores 30 to help Stanford beat Washington 90-80

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Spencer Jones hit eight 3-pointers and scored 30 points, both career highs, freshman Kanaan Carlyle scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half and Stanford blew most of a double-digit lead before the Cardinal beat Washington 90-80. Jones is tied with Payton Pritchard for ninth on the Pac-12’s career list with 289 made 3s. Washington took a 3-2 lead when Paul Mulcahy hit a 3-pointer 32 seconds into the game but Jones answered with a 3 just 45 seconds and Stanford never again trailed. Brooks had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Washington and Moses Wood scored 18. Wilhelm Breidenbach added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

