Speedster Duke Ellis is on Yankees’ ALDS roster after playing just 11 major league games

NEW YORK (AP) — Duke Ellis, a 26-year-old speedster who has played just 11 major league games, is on the New York Yankees’ roster for the AL Division Series against Kansas City. The son of former big league pitcher Robert Ellis, Duke had 57 stolen bases in 61 tries at Triple-A this year in a season in which he was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox, New York Mets and Seattle Mariners. Ellis has 145 steals in 163 attempts in four professional seasons. He played just three games for the Yankees, who claimed him off waivers from the Mariners on Aug. 26.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.