Speed sport climber Aleksandra Miroslaw wins Olympic gold 2 days after twice breaking world record

LE BOURGET, France (AP) — Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland capped her dominant performance at the Paris Games by winning the gold in women’s speed climbing. It was her first Olympic medal after just missing out on the podium with a fourth-place finish in Tokyo three years ago. The gold came two days after she twice broke the women’s world record, which now stands at 6.06 seconds. She won the final in 6.10, beating the 6.18 time of silver medalist Deng Lijuan of China. Aleksandra Kalucka of Poland won the bronze. Miroslaw was the 2023 bronze medalist at the world championships.

