Spectacular goals help Spurs, Fulham to narrow FA Cup wins. Brentford draws with Wolves

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has beaten Burnley 1-0 and Fulham has overcome Rotherham by the same scoreline in the FA Cup third round. Spurs needed a late strike from Pedro Porro. Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s long-range effort in the first half gave Fulham the win. Brentford and Wolves drew 1-1. Wolves went down a man after nine minutes and went behind shortly before halftime. However, a spectacular strike from Tommy Doyle ensured the teams will meet again.

