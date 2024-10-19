Special teams help Rhode Island pick up 26-9 win at New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Freddie Camp recovered a fumble on a punt return for a touchdown as part of a 17-point third quarter and Rhode Island went on to a 26-9 win over New Hampshire. The Rams trailed 3-2 at halftime, almost getting the lead after Moses Meus blocked a New Hampshire punt the Wildcats recovered in the end zone. After Ty Groff’s short field goal put Rhode Island on top, special teams came through again for a 12-3 lead. The offense finally contributed when Devin Farrell hit Marquis Buchanan on a long bomb of 57 yards. Matt Vezza threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Logan Tomlinson in the last minute for New Hampshire. Malik Grant ran for 127 yards for the Rams,

