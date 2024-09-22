Special teams and defensive touchdowns highlight Bucknell’s 34-18 win over Marist

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — TJ Cadden returned a punt for a touchdown, Alex Smith Jr. followed it up with a pick-6 and Bucknell beat Marist 34-18. Bucknell’s Ralph Rucker IV threw three touchdown passes and was 21 of 27 for 272 yards. Rucker threw a short touchdown pass that gave the Bison a 13-7 lead early in the second quarter. The score was 27-7 before the offense touched the ball again. Cadden broke a tackle as he fielded a punt by Marist’s Ethan Yuska, spun and raced 73 yards along the left sideline for a touchdown that made it 20-7. On the third play of Marist’s next possession, Smith intercepted a pass after it bounced off a Marist receiver. The 38-yard return made it 27-7.

