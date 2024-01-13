Spears scores 13, hits big buckets for Florida State in 67-58 win over Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Primo Spears scored 13 points, including two key buckets late in the second half, and Florida State defeated Notre Dame 67-58. A 3-point jumper by Braeden Shrewsberry drew the Irish within 59-55 with 2:24 remaining but Spears hit a pull-up jumper for a six-point lead. Shrewsberry hit another 3-pointer to make it 61-58 but Spears answered again, his hook shot giving the Seminoles a 63-58 lead with 56 seconds remaining. J.R. Konieczny and Shrewsberry missed 3-pointers on Notre Dame’s next two possessions and the Seminoles closed out the win with two free throws from Jamir Watkins and two more from Baba Miller.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.