Spearman helps lead Miami women to 60-59 win over North Carolina in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lazaria Spearman had 12 points and 10 rebounds and scored the go-ahead points with 2:40 left in the game as ninth-seeded Miami erased a 14-point deficit to beat eighth-seeded North Carolina 60-59 on Thursday in the second round of the ACC Tournament. The Hurricanes (19-11) will play top seed Virginia Tech in Friday’s quarterfinals. Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 13 points with five assists, Latasha Lattimore had 12 points and Ja’Leah Williams 11, including three 3-pointers. Deja Kelly scored 15 points, though on just 6-of-20 shooting, and grabbed nine rebounds for the Tar Heels (19-12). Alyssa Ustby also scored 15 points and Lexi Donarski added 12.

