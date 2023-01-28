Spear sparks Robert Morris past Detroit Mercy 85-77

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kahliel Spear scored 25 points and Robert Morris beat Antoine Davis and Detroit Mercy for the first time 85-77. Spear made 10 of 14 shots from the floor and all five of his free throws for the Colonials (10-12, 5-6 Horizon League). Josh Corbin hit six 3-pointers and scored 20. Davis led the Titans (8-14, 4-7) with 29 points. He made 9 of 11 shots from beyond the arc but sank just 1 of 10 from inside it. The fifth-year senior, who is second on the Division I all-time scoring list, now has 3,317 career points. He trails record-holder Pete Maravich of LSU (1967-70) by 350. Maravich set the record in three seasons.

