Spear scores 24, makes 6 straight 3-pointers to lead Tennessee past Alabama 83-61 in SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jewel Spear scored 24 points, going 6 of 6 from distance, and Rickea Jackson had 22 points and nine rebounds as No. 5 seed Tennessee beat fourth-seeded Alabama 83-61 in the SEC Tournament. Tennessee notched its 17th 20-point win in the SEC Tournament in program history, with South Carolina the next closest at 11. The Lady Vols also had multiple players score 20-plus in a game for the fifth time this season. Tennessee (19-11) advances to the semifinals to face No. 1 South Carolina on Saturday. Jackson put Tennessee ahead by double figures for good with 2:15 left in the first half. The Lady Vols led by as many as 27 points, 73-46, with 7:55 left in the fourth quarter.

