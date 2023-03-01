Spear has 19, Wake Forest tops Virginia 68-57 to open ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jewel Spear scored 19 points and 12th-seeded Wake Forest turned back 13th-seeded Virginia 68-57 in the first game of the ACC Tournament. The Demon Deacons, who led by 18 when Olivia Summiel opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, earned a meeting with fifth-seeded Florida State on Thursday morning. The Cavaliers didn’t score after a basket by McKenna Dale pulled them within 62-57. They had two possessions to get closer but missed their last seven shots. Elise Williams added 16 points for Wake Forest. Camryn Taylor had 19 points and Alexia Smith 14 for Virginia.

