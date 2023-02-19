Spartans lose to Michigan in their first game since shooting

By The Associated Press
The Michigan State team stands during a moment of silence before the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan honored the victims of the MSU shooting that killed three and injured five Monday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio]

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan showed its support for rival Michigan State with a poignant pregame ceremony before the Wolverines took an 84-72 win on Saturday night, the first game for the Spartan men since a shooting on the their campus that killed three students and wounded five others. A long moment of silence was broken by the Michigan band playing the Spartans’ alma mater — “MSU Shadows” — while Crisler Arena was dimly lit with green and white lights from LED wristbands that were given to fans. The Wolverines broke the final tie of the game with a 12-0 game-ending run.

