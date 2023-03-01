Spartans hit 12 3s in second half to overcome Cornhuskers

By The Associated Press
Nebraska's Jamarques Lawrence (10) shoots against Michigan State's Mady Sissoko (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Peterson]

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Joey Hauser, Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins combined for 14 of Michigan State’s 16 3-pointers and the Spartans roared back from a frigid first half to beat Nebraska 80-67.  In the second half, the Spartans hit 12 of 17 from the arc and shot 68% overall in outscoring the Cornhuskers 54-29. Hauser had six 3-pointers and 20 points, Walker 19 points and three 3s and Akins 17 points with five 3s. A.J. Hoggard added 10 points and a career-high 14 assists. Keisei Tominaga had 20 points with four 3s to lead the Cornhuskers, who had a four-game win streak snapped.

