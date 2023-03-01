Spartans hit 12 3s in second half to overcome Cornhuskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Joey Hauser, Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins combined for 14 of Michigan State’s 16 3-pointers and the Spartans roared back from a frigid first half to beat Nebraska 80-67. In the second half, the Spartans hit 12 of 17 from the arc and shot 68% overall in outscoring the Cornhuskers 54-29. Hauser had six 3-pointers and 20 points, Walker 19 points and three 3s and Akins 17 points with five 3s. A.J. Hoggard added 10 points and a career-high 14 assists. Keisei Tominaga had 20 points with four 3s to lead the Cornhuskers, who had a four-game win streak snapped.

