Sparta Prague signs Danish goalkeeper Peter Vindahl to a permanent contract

PRAGUE (AP) — Sparta Prague has used its option to sign Danish goalkeeper Peter Vindahl to a permanent contract. Sparta said Vindahl signed a long-term contract but offered no further details. The 26-year-old Vindahl joined the Czech champion on loan from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in July and has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper under Sparta’s Danish coach Brian Priske. Vindahl has recorded 12 clean sheets in 34 matches in all competitions for Sparta. But he conceded five goals in a 5-1 home loss to Liverpool on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League’s round of 16.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.