Sparta Prague captain Ladislav Krejčí signs 5-year contract with Girona

PRAGUE (AP) — Sparta Prague captain Ladislav Krejčí has been signed by Spanish league sensation Girona. Krejčí, a 25-year-old center back, is contracted to June 30, 2029. Czech media say on Friday that Girona paid more than $12.8 million. Krejčí is with the Czech Republic at the European Championship in Germany. In his 10 international games, he has three goals. In his five years with Sparta, he played 148 games, scored 44 times and assisted 10. Last season, Sparta won the Czech title for the second straight year and completed the double by winning the Czech Cup.

