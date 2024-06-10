Sparks spot Aces first 14 points before rallying for 96-92 victory over two-time defending champions

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dearica Hamby finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Aari McDonald scored 16 off the bench and the Los Angeles Sparks beat two-time defending-champion Las Vegas 96-92 after the Aces scored the first 14 points of the game. Hamby sank 6 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer and 5 of 6 free throws for the Sparks, who won back-to-back games for the first time this season. A’ja Wilson had 31 points to lead the Aces, who have lost three of their last four games. Wilson has now scored at least 20 points in 14 straight games, breaking a league record set by Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.