Sparks rookie Cameron Brink injures knee in 1st quarter against Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Los Angeles rookie Cameron Brink had to be helped off the court after suffering a knee injury in the first quarter of the Sparks’ game at Connecticut. Brink played just four minutes and committed one foul before getting hurt on Tuesday night. Once over to the sidelines, Brink hobbled toward the locker room, but was forced to stop as a result of the pain. A pair of Sparks personnel lifted Brink off her feet and carried her to the locker room.

