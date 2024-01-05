Sparks hire former WNBA player Raegan Pebley as new GM. Karen Bryant to focus on business side

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have hired former WNBA player Raegan Pebley as general manager, replacing Karen Bryant, who will focus on the team’s business operations. Bryant served in dual roles as GM and chief administrative officer last season. Pebley played in the WNBA from 1997 to 1998. She resigned as TCU women’s basketball coach in March with two seasons left on her contract. She previously coached at Utah State and Fresno State. Pebley did TV work on WNBA games from 2016 to last year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.