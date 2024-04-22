Spanish women among top Laureus winners and Djokovic is world sportsman of the year

MADRID (AP) — Spanish women have highlighted the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid. The national women’s soccer team has been chosen world team of the year for 2023 and Aitana Bonmatí was picked as the world’s best sportswoman. Novak Djokovic has been named the sportsman of the year. American gymnast Simone Biles has received the comeback of the year award. Real Madrid forward Jude Bellingham has earned the breakthrough of the year. Rafael Nadal won the sport for good award thanks to his foundation.

