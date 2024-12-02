Spanish Vuelta to start in Italy for the first time with first stages in Piedmont region

MADRID (AP) — The 90th edition of the Spanish Vuelta next year will start in the Italian region of Piedmont with the Alps as a backdrop. Italy will host the first three stages of the race before it returns to Spanish territory. It will be the first time the Vuelta will start in Italy but the sixth occasion that it kicks off outside of Spain. The 2026 edition will begin in Monaco, while last year it began in Portugal. There were also starts in the Netherlands and Belgium. The 2025 Vuelta will begin on Aug. 23.

