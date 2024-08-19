Spanish Vuelta leader Wout van Aert wins third stage in a sprint finish in Portugal

CASTELO BRANCO, Portugal (AP) — Overall leader Wout van Aert has won a sprint finish to take victory in the third stage of the Spanish Vuelta. Van Aert surged into the lead with about 250 meters to race to edge Kaden Groves into second place. That flipped the result of Sunday’s second stage when the Australian took the sprint win. Jon Abersaturi took third in a 191.2-kilometer (118.8-mile) stage from Lousa on the third and final day of racing in Portugal. Van Aert is 13 seconds ahead of Brandon McNulty in the overall standings heading into the mountains of Spain on Tuesday.

