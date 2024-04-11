Spanish TV channel apologizes for comments that prompted boycott by Barcelona and PSG players

MADRID (AP) — Spanish broadcaster Movistar Plus+ has apologized for what it called an “unfortunate” comment about soccer star Lamine Yamal that prompted a boycott by Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after their Champions League match. Players from both teams didn’t talk to reporters from the pay TV platform after Barcelona’s 3-2 win at PSG on Wednesday. The protest came after former Atletico Madrid player and assistant coach Germán “Mono” Burgos said that Barcelona’s Yamal could work “at a traffic light” if things didn’t go well for him in soccer. The comments were made over images of the 16-year-old Yamal juggling a soccer ball with his feet ahead of the match in Paris on Wednesday. Burgos said he didn’t intend to offend Yamal.

