Spanish tennis player Aaron Cortes gets 15-year ban for match-fixing

LONDON (AP) — Spanish tennis player Aaron Cortes has been given a 15-year ban for match-fixing and other offenses. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says the 29-year-old Cortes admitted 35 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program between 2016 and 2018. Cortes reached his highest singles ranking of No. 955 in 2017. He has been banned from playing and coaching and even attending official tennis events until March 27, 2039.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.