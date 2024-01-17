Spanish tennis great Arantxa Sánchez Vicario found guilty of fraud but will avoid prison

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish court has found former women’s No. 1 tennis player Arantxa Sánchez Vicario and her ex-husband guilty of fraud. The Barcelona-based court found that the couple had hidden assets in an attempt to avoid paying a multi-million euro debt to Banque de Luxembourg. The four-time Grand Slam winner was sentenced to two years of prison time. But she avoided going behind bars since the court waived her sentence as a first-time offender. The 52-year-old Sánchez Vicario won the French Open in 1989, 1994, and 1998 and the U.S. Open in 1994.

